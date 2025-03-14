Raúl Asencio Makes His Debut: Spain's Squad Gears Up for Nations League

Spain has officially called up Real Madrid's promising defender, Raúl Asencio, for his debut as the team prepares for the Nations League quarterfinals clash with the Netherlands.

The 22-year-old center back has exhibited skill and resilience with Madrid this season, stepping in for the injured Éder Militão and playing a pivotal role in Madrid's Champions League success.

Alongside Asencio, Spain's coach Luis de la Fuente has also recalled Íñigo Martínez of Barcelona, following his contract extension, as part of a competitive squad set to face the Dutch on March 20 and in a subsequent match on March 23.

