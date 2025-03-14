Scotland Aims to Disrupt France’s Six Nations Glory with Surprise Upset

Scotland is set to challenge France in their Six Nations matchup this Saturday. This rivalry match adds a twist with England and Ireland fans unexpectedly voicing support for the Scottish team. Co-captain Finn Russell acknowledged the oddity of the situation.

A Scottish victory at Stade de France could pave the way for either England or Ireland to clinch the tournament, contingent on their respective outcomes against Wales and Italy earlier in the day. "It's always a massive challenge coming here to Stade de France and trying to beat France, who have the title on the line and everything to play for," remarked Russell after Friday's captain's run.

Reflecting on a similar upset four years ago, Russell admitted growth in both teams since then. While acknowledging the slim odds, Russell remains hopeful, despite a narrow loss to England that hurt their title chances. A win in Paris could alter perceptions of the team's overall performance in this tournament.

