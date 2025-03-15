Atlassian Williams Racing Partners with Brillio for Digital Transformation in F1

In a pivotal move ahead of the 2025 FIA Formula 1 World Championship, Atlassian Williams Racing has forged a significant multi-year partnership with global technology consulting leader Brillio.

This alliance designates Brillio as Williams' Official Digital Transformation Partner, focusing on enhancing the team's digital capabilities. As Williams strives for World Championship success, Brillio's expertise in data, AI, and infrastructure will be instrumental.

Significantly, the partnership will not only elevate both brands but also amplify STEM education, a shared focus area, reflecting a commitment to future generations and technology-driven excellence in motorsport.

(With inputs from agencies.)