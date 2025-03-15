Left Menu

Oscar Piastri Shines in Thrilling Australian Grand Prix Practice

Oscar Piastri outperformed his competitors in the final practice session for the Australian Grand Prix. Piastri's pace was closely contested by both George Russell and Max Verstappen. While Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton fell short, Haas rookie Oliver Bearman faced multiple setbacks due to on-track incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 15-03-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 09:28 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

In an electrifying final practice session for the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, McLaren's Oscar Piastri emerged as the star performer. The young Australian led the timesheet, edging out Mercedes' George Russell by a mere 39 one-thousandths of a second.

Trading top positions with Red Bull's world champion Max Verstappen, who initially set the session pace, Piastri showcased impressive speed. Despite their best efforts, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton struggled to make an impact, finishing fourth and eighth respectively.

Meanwhile, Haas rookie Oliver Bearman encountered misfortune early in the session, causing a red flag. This incident followed another mishap during the weekend, highlighting the challenges faced by the 19-year-old during his fourth Formula 1 weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

