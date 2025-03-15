Left Menu

India's Medal Rush at Special Olympics Winter Games

India's athletes continued their impressive performance at the Special Olympics Winter Games, securing an additional 15 medals. Key victories included alpine skiing, short track speed skating, cross country skiing, and snowshoeing, bringing India's total to 24 medals in Turin, Italy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 13:57 IST
India's Medal Rush at Special Olympics Winter Games
  • Country:
  • India

India showcased an outstanding performance at the Special Olympics Winter Games in Turin, Italy, adding 15 more medals to its tally on the third and fourth days. The current medal count for India stands at 24, following the nine medals secured in previous events.

In alpine skiing, Deepak Thakur and Giridhar won gold medals, while silver and bronze were secured by other notable athletes. Radha Devi and Ziara Porter also contributed significantly to India's haul with commendable performances.

The triumph continued in short track speed skating and snowshoeing, where athletes like Tanshu and Vasu Tiwari added to the medal count. India's impressive run in these games highlights the dedication and skill of its athletes on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025