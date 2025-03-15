India's Medal Rush at Special Olympics Winter Games

India showcased an outstanding performance at the Special Olympics Winter Games in Turin, Italy, adding 15 more medals to its tally on the third and fourth days. The current medal count for India stands at 24, following the nine medals secured in previous events.

In alpine skiing, Deepak Thakur and Giridhar won gold medals, while silver and bronze were secured by other notable athletes. Radha Devi and Ziara Porter also contributed significantly to India's haul with commendable performances.

The triumph continued in short track speed skating and snowshoeing, where athletes like Tanshu and Vasu Tiwari added to the medal count. India's impressive run in these games highlights the dedication and skill of its athletes on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)