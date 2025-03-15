Chiefs Maintain Super Rugby Dominance Despite NZ Rival Upsets

The Waikato Chiefs secured a hard-fought 32-31 victory over the Auckland Blues, maintaining their lead in the Super Rugby Pacific standings after five rounds. Flyhalf Damian McKenzie played a pivotal role by scoring a crucial try and sealing the win with a late penalty in Hamilton.

The victory places the Chiefs four points clear of their closest rivals, the Canterbury Crusaders, ACT Brumbies, and Queensland Reds. The Blues managed to avoid the bottom spot thanks to a losing bonus point, while the Waratahs' ambitions were dashed in a 35-15 defeat by the Reds.

The weekend also saw a resurgent Crusaders side overcome Western Force with winger Macca Springer scoring five tries. The Wellington Hurricanes and Brumbies also notched wins, underscoring the competitive nature of this season's league.

