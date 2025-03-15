Chelsea's Unstoppable Quadruple Quest: Triumph in Women's League Cup

Chelsea's quest for a historic quadruple in women's soccer is off to a remarkable start, as they clinched the Women's League Cup with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Manchester City. This marks Chelsea's first silverware of the season and extends its unbeaten streak across all competitions.

The Women's League Cup final saw Chelsea take the lead early through Mayra Ramirez, with the decisive goal coming from an unfortunate own-goal by City's Yui Hasegawa in the 77th minute. Despite the setback, City equalized with a stunning shot by Aoba Fujino in the 64th minute.

Chelsea's captain, Millie Bright, highlighted the team's resilience and DNA of never giving up as key to their success. With this victory, Chelsea maintains its leadership in the Women's Super League, progresses in the Champions League, and remains in contention for the FA Cup.

