Chelsea Clinches Women's League Cup in Thrilling Encounter

Chelsea secured the Women's League Cup in a nail-biting 2-1 win against Manchester City, highlighting a significant achievement for manager Sonia Bompastor as her first silverware with the team. A decisive own goal by Yui Hasegawa at Pride Park secured the victory for Chelsea.

The match kicked off with Chelsea's Mayra Ramirez netting a rebound after an insightful pass from Lauren James. Despite Ayaka Yamashita's initial save, Ramirez capitalized on the loose ball. City responded with an equalizer by Aoba Fujino before the unfortunate event of Hasegawa's own goal.

Expressing joy and relief, Chelsea captain Millie Bright emphasized the significance of overcoming previous League Cup final disappointments. The victory sets a promising start for Chelsea in their demanding schedule, as they prepare for back-to-back confrontations against City in the Champions League and Women's Super League.

