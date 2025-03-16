England's Crushing Victory Over Wales: A Record-Breaking Performance in Six Nations

England has showcased one of their most exceptional performances in recent years, achieving a record 68-14 victory over a struggling Wales team on Saturday. This triumph allowed England to secure second place in the Six Nations, with France claiming the title after defeating Scotland in Paris.

The visiting England team managed to score an impressive ten tries, surpassing their previous best victory margin in Cardiff, last seen in a 2003 World Cup warm-up. "We challenged them to step up, and they delivered," remarked England coach Steve Borthwick, who was vindicated in his radical team selection by the team's imposing power and precision.

With this win, England ended on 20 points after their four matches, marking their strongest finish since claiming the title in 2020. Meanwhile, France concluded the tournament with 21 points. Wales, unfortunately, found themselves at the bottom for the second consecutive year, following a dire 17-game losing streak.

