New Zealand Commandeer Day One of SailGP in Los Angeles

New Zealand set the pace on the opening day of the fourth round of the SailGP season on Saturday. Skipper Peter Burling utilized strong starts to clinch victories in two of the four races conducted under sunny and breezy conditions on Los Angeles harbor. By the end of the day, New Zealand led with 31 points, surpassing Canada and three-time defending champions Australia.

Burling expressed satisfaction with the team's performance, noting improved weather conditions. Despite achieving a ninth-place finish in the third race due to a penalty for an early start, New Zealand's overall performance remained strong. Australia, led by Tom Slingsby, staged a remarkable recovery to end the day just a point shy of Canada.

Amid the competitive atmosphere, France overcame initial setbacks to secure a win in the final race, placing fourth overall. Meanwhile, Denmark faced challenges as their catamaran collided with a race marker, resulting in damages that cost them 12 event points and affected their overall standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)