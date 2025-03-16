Left Menu

Virat Kohli Advocates for Family Presence on Cricket Tours Amid BCCI Rules

Star cricketer Virat Kohli emphasizes the need for family presence during cricket tours, advocating for balance and normalcy, amid BCCI's new restrictions following India's loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Kohli, eyeing IPL 2025 glory, argues for family support to help players manage the intense pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 11:03 IST
Virat Kohli Advocates for Family Presence on Cricket Tours Amid BCCI Rules
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. (Photo- X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a candid discussion at the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit, star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli made a compelling case for allowing players' families on cricket tours. This comes in response to recent BCCI directives limiting family presence after India's recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy loss to Australia.

Kohli shared insights on how returning to family post-intense matches offers players a grounding experience. 'It's difficult to explain the value of normalcy families bring,' Kohli argued, expressing disappointment at misunderstanding surrounding such decisions.

He stressed that players need family support to handle failures better. In IPL news, Kohli, key to RCB's aspirations, seeks his first IPL title and is set to continue his record-breaking journey in the upcoming season, starting March 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025