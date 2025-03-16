Virat Kohli Advocates for Family Presence on Cricket Tours Amid BCCI Rules
Star cricketer Virat Kohli emphasizes the need for family presence during cricket tours, advocating for balance and normalcy, amid BCCI's new restrictions following India's loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Kohli, eyeing IPL 2025 glory, argues for family support to help players manage the intense pressures.
- Country:
- India
In a candid discussion at the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit, star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli made a compelling case for allowing players' families on cricket tours. This comes in response to recent BCCI directives limiting family presence after India's recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy loss to Australia.
Kohli shared insights on how returning to family post-intense matches offers players a grounding experience. 'It's difficult to explain the value of normalcy families bring,' Kohli argued, expressing disappointment at misunderstanding surrounding such decisions.
He stressed that players need family support to handle failures better. In IPL news, Kohli, key to RCB's aspirations, seeks his first IPL title and is set to continue his record-breaking journey in the upcoming season, starting March 22.
(With inputs from agencies.)
