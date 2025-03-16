New Zealand's Dominant Bowling Overpowers New-Look Pakistan in T20I Clash

In a challenging start to their T20I series, Pakistan, under the leadership of new captain Salman Agha, faced a demoralizing nine-wicket defeat against New Zealand. The match, played on Sunday, saw a revamped Pakistan team stuttering to one of their worst performances in the eyes of fierce New Zealand bowling.

Jacob Duffy and Kyle Jamieson were the stars of the show, deploying astonishing spells that left Pakistan reeling and unable to implement their bold style of cricket. Three of Pakistan's debutants, including Hasan Nawaz and Abdul Samad, failed to make an impact, succumbing to single-digit scores as the team folded at 91 runs.

Skipper Salman acknowledged the difficulties and emphasized the need for regrouping ahead of the second T20I in Dunedin. Despite the loss, Agha remained optimistic about the potential growth of the newer players, while New Zealand celebrated a comprehensive victory with Finn Allen and Tim Seifert leading the chase convincingly.

(With inputs from agencies.)