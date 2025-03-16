Left Menu

New Zealand's Dominant Bowling Overpowers New-Look Pakistan in T20I Clash

Pakistan's T20I team, led by Salman Agha, faced a crushing nine-wicket defeat against New Zealand in the series opener. New Zealand's Jacob Duffy and Kyle Jamieson showcased exceptional bowling performances, bundling Pakistan out for their lowest New Zealand score of 91, marking a challenging start for Pakistan's debutants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 11:56 IST
New Zealand's Dominant Bowling Overpowers New-Look Pakistan in T20I Clash
Team Pakistan. (Photo- @TheRealPCB X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

In a challenging start to their T20I series, Pakistan, under the leadership of new captain Salman Agha, faced a demoralizing nine-wicket defeat against New Zealand. The match, played on Sunday, saw a revamped Pakistan team stuttering to one of their worst performances in the eyes of fierce New Zealand bowling.

Jacob Duffy and Kyle Jamieson were the stars of the show, deploying astonishing spells that left Pakistan reeling and unable to implement their bold style of cricket. Three of Pakistan's debutants, including Hasan Nawaz and Abdul Samad, failed to make an impact, succumbing to single-digit scores as the team folded at 91 runs.

Skipper Salman acknowledged the difficulties and emphasized the need for regrouping ahead of the second T20I in Dunedin. Despite the loss, Agha remained optimistic about the potential growth of the newer players, while New Zealand celebrated a comprehensive victory with Finn Allen and Tim Seifert leading the chase convincingly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025