Norris Triumphs in Chaotic Australian GP
Lando Norris secured a thrilling victory at the wet and dramatic Australian Grand Prix, outpacing Max Verstappen in a nail-biting opener to the Formula One season. Despite multiple crashes and three safety car deployments, Norris's impressive performance ended Verstappen's dominance. Teammate Oscar Piastri finished ninth amid challenging conditions.
The victory marked Norris's first win in Melbourne and ended Verstappen's dominating championship run since May 2022. However, the challenging conditions saw only 14 of the 20 cars finish, with many top drivers enduring difficulties.
Oscar Piastri, Norris's teammate, started from the second position but his aspirations of a podium finish were dashed after a skid left him ninth. The race also witnessed an impressive performance from Williams' Alex Albon, who secured fourth place.
