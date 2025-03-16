Norris Triumphs in Chaotic Australian GP

Lando Norris delivered a stunning performance to win the gripping Australian Grand Prix, narrowly defeating reigning champion Max Verstappen in a race that saw numerous crashes and three safety car interventions.

The victory marked Norris's first win in Melbourne and ended Verstappen's dominating championship run since May 2022. However, the challenging conditions saw only 14 of the 20 cars finish, with many top drivers enduring difficulties.

Oscar Piastri, Norris's teammate, started from the second position but his aspirations of a podium finish were dashed after a skid left him ninth. The race also witnessed an impressive performance from Williams' Alex Albon, who secured fourth place.

