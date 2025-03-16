Scrutinizing Scotland: Townsend's Future Amid Six Nations Struggles

Scotland's Six Nations campaign under coach Gregor Townsend is facing critical examination after another season ending in the lower half of the standings. Despite a valiant effort against France, their 35-16 loss in Paris marked yet another year of unrealized potential and incomplete performances.

With one year remaining on his contract, Townsend's leadership is under question. This year's tournament mirrored previous ones, showcasing high-quality play but lacking the consistency required to vie for the top spot. Since his start in 2018, Scotland's best results were two third-place finishes.

At World Cups, Scotland hasn't advanced past the group stage, a shortfall in meeting Scottish Rugby's ambitious goals, reiterated by new CEO Alex Williamson. Townsend attributes their current shortcomings to misfortune, while a narrow defeat to England, tarnished by missed opportunities, particularly weighs on supporters.

