Lewis Hamilton's Rocky Ferrari Debut in Australia
Lewis Hamilton's first race with Ferrari ended in disappointment, finishing 10th in Australia. A flawed strategy and challenging conditions led to frustration as McLaren's Lando Norris claimed victory. Hamilton expressed discontent over strategic decisions that cost him a potential win and added pressure to his debut.
Lewis Hamilton's debut with his new Ferrari team was put through a severe test in Australia as he settled for a humbling 10th place finish. Plagued by strategy mishaps and persistent team radio debates, the seven-time world champion voiced his dissatisfaction after missing out on a higher spot.
Hamilton had initially climbed to the lead by lap 46, thanks to swift tire changes by his competitors. However, a late pit stop and traffic caused him to slip back to ninth. To make matters worse, he dropped to 10th after Oscar Piastri overtook him on the final lap, exacerbating his frustration.
The race presented challenges beyond strategy; Hamilton battled with the Ferrari's balance and weather dynamics, all while trying to get accustomed to his new team's dynamics. Despite the rough start, the 40-year-old took away crucial insights about handling the Prancing Horse in varied conditions.
