Stride for Unity: Jammu & Kashmir Marathon Inspires Thousands

The 'Run for Fun' marathon in Jammu and Kashmir saw over 3,000 participants, organized by local police to promote fitness and community spirit. Flagged off by ADGP Anand Jain, the event featured various routes and aimed to engage youth in uplifting activities. ADGP M K Sinha praised the turnout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-03-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 15:48 IST
More than 3,000 athletes participated in the 'Run for Fun' marathon organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the police report revealed on Sunday. The event kicked off at Gulshan Ground, flagged off by ADGP Anand Jain, aiming to promote fitness and foster community connections.

The marathon is part of a broader initiative to encourage healthy lifestyles among youth and strengthen community bonds. Jammu and Kashmir Police aim to engage the community actively, building strong ties and promoting peace through such events.

Diverse participants, including schoolchildren and veterans, joined routes from a 21-km stretch to shorter paths for different age groups. The event received accolades from ADGP M K Sinha, emphasizing youth engagement in positive activities to prevent harmful behaviors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

