Stride for Unity: Jammu & Kashmir Marathon Inspires Thousands

More than 3,000 athletes participated in the 'Run for Fun' marathon organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the police report revealed on Sunday. The event kicked off at Gulshan Ground, flagged off by ADGP Anand Jain, aiming to promote fitness and foster community connections.

The marathon is part of a broader initiative to encourage healthy lifestyles among youth and strengthen community bonds. Jammu and Kashmir Police aim to engage the community actively, building strong ties and promoting peace through such events.

Diverse participants, including schoolchildren and veterans, joined routes from a 21-km stretch to shorter paths for different age groups. The event received accolades from ADGP M K Sinha, emphasizing youth engagement in positive activities to prevent harmful behaviors.

