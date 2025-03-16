Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Debut: A Rocky Start at the Australian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton, making his much-anticipated Ferrari debut at the Australian Grand Prix, found himself far from the spotlight with a 10th-place finish. The race, marked by wet conditions and a lack of familiarity with his new team's settings, proved challenging for Hamilton as he vied for a historic eighth world championship title.

His former Mercedes teammate Lando Norris led the race, leaving Hamilton to grapple with strategy issues and testy exchanges with Ferrari engineer Riccardo Adami. Despite briefly leading the race due to strategic pit stops, Hamilton ultimately ended behind surprise performers like Alex Albon and Lance Stroll.

Reflecting on the race, Hamilton acknowledged the difficulties and expressed a desire to improve for the next outing in China. Meanwhile, Ferrari ace Charles Leclerc shared similar sentiments, urging for a team regroup to tackle the upcoming Grand Prix.

(With inputs from agencies.)