Left Menu

Marquez Brothers Make History Again at Argentina Grand Prix

Marc Marquez clinched victory at the Argentina Grand Prix, outpacing his brother Alex, marking the second consecutive race where they finished first and second. This win equates Marc's career triumphs with the legendary Angel Nieto, highlighting a remarkable start to the MotoGP season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 01:32 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 01:32 IST
Marquez Brothers Make History Again at Argentina Grand Prix
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling display of racing prowess, Ducati's Marc Marquez secured the top podium position at the Argentina Grand Prix, surpassing expectations after trailing his brother, Alex of Gresini Racing, for much of the race. This marks the second time in a mere fortnight that the Marquez brothers have clinched the top two positions, a feat not seen in MotoGP for over seven decades.

Marc's victory follows a perfect weekend performance, echoing his success in the season opener in Thailand. Despite a momentary slip-up that allowed Alex to briefly take the lead, Marc's tenacity saw him reclaim first place and finish the race with a commanding lead. This win also marks his 90th career victory, tying him with the late Angel Nieto.

Celebrations ensued as Marc donned a wreath honoring Nieto, expressing his delight in matching the legacy of the Spanish motorcycle legend. Meanwhile, VR46 Racing's Franco Morbidelli rounded out the podium, showcasing his resilience and skill. With this win, Marc extends his lead in the MotoGP riders' championship as the season progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025