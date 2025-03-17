Marquez Brothers Make History Again at Argentina Grand Prix

In a thrilling display of racing prowess, Ducati's Marc Marquez secured the top podium position at the Argentina Grand Prix, surpassing expectations after trailing his brother, Alex of Gresini Racing, for much of the race. This marks the second time in a mere fortnight that the Marquez brothers have clinched the top two positions, a feat not seen in MotoGP for over seven decades.

Marc's victory follows a perfect weekend performance, echoing his success in the season opener in Thailand. Despite a momentary slip-up that allowed Alex to briefly take the lead, Marc's tenacity saw him reclaim first place and finish the race with a commanding lead. This win also marks his 90th career victory, tying him with the late Angel Nieto.

Celebrations ensued as Marc donned a wreath honoring Nieto, expressing his delight in matching the legacy of the Spanish motorcycle legend. Meanwhile, VR46 Racing's Franco Morbidelli rounded out the podium, showcasing his resilience and skill. With this win, Marc extends his lead in the MotoGP riders' championship as the season progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)