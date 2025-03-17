Left Menu

From Boos to Cheers: Hardik Pandya's Remarkable Career Turnaround

Hardik Pandya, a prominent Indian cricketer, has experienced a challenging yet transformative period in his career. Despite facing criticism during IPL 2024, his determination and pivotal performances in international tournaments have earned him widespread admiration. As captain of Mumbai Indians, Pandya remains optimistic about the team's prospects in the upcoming season.

Updated: 17-03-2025 12:44 IST
Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been on a tumultuous journey, receiving both boos and acclaim over the past months. His career took a notable turn following his prominent performances in the T20 World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy, which helped him regain the fans' favor.

Hardik, poised to lead Mumbai Indians in the upcoming IPL season, is keenly aware of the warmer reception awaiting him at Wankhede. Despite a challenging 2024 IPL season, Pandya is optimistic about MI's well-balanced squad and their potential for success this year.

Pandya advises young cricketers to maintain self-belief, a lesson he has learned through his career ups and downs. Ahead of the IPL opener against Chennai Super Kings, Pandya emphasizes the importance of mental resilience and patience for aspiring talents in the high-stakes league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

