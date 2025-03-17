From Boos to Cheers: Hardik Pandya's Remarkable Career Turnaround

Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been on a tumultuous journey, receiving both boos and acclaim over the past months. His career took a notable turn following his prominent performances in the T20 World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy, which helped him regain the fans' favor.

Hardik, poised to lead Mumbai Indians in the upcoming IPL season, is keenly aware of the warmer reception awaiting him at Wankhede. Despite a challenging 2024 IPL season, Pandya is optimistic about MI's well-balanced squad and their potential for success this year.

Pandya advises young cricketers to maintain self-belief, a lesson he has learned through his career ups and downs. Ahead of the IPL opener against Chennai Super Kings, Pandya emphasizes the importance of mental resilience and patience for aspiring talents in the high-stakes league.

(With inputs from agencies.)