Khelo India Para Games 2025: A Launchpad for Emerging Para-Athletes

The Khelo India Para Games 2025 is set to begin on Thursday, providing a vital stage for para-athletes to showcase and hone their skills. Noted javelin thrower Navdeep Singh, a gold medalist at the 2024 Paralympics, emphasizes the event's importance for athletic development and government backing of para sports in India.

Singh, who also competed in the inaugural 2023 edition of KIPG, views the tournament as essential for both seasoned athletes to test their training methodologies and newcomers to gain experience. With over 1200 participants in six disciplines at New Delhi's top venues, the event promises high-stakes competition and collaboration among athletes.

KIPG 2025 boasts a stellar lineup including Paris 2024 gold medalists Harvinder Singh, Dharambir, and Praveen Kumar, as well as Asian Para Games stars. It also functions as a platform for the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), aiming to prepare athletes for the 2028 LA Olympics, further solidifying its role in fostering new talent.

