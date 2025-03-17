Left Menu

Injuries Sideline Key Players as Spain Prepares for Nations League Showdowns

Spain's national soccer team faces setbacks as key players Marc Casadó and Iñigo Martínez are ruled out of the Nations League quarter-final due to injuries. Casadó is replaced by Aleix García from Bayer Leverkusen and Martínez by Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth ahead of crucial matches against the Netherlands.

  • Spain

Spain's national soccer team is dealing with unexpected challenges as pivotal players Marc Casadó and Iñigo Martínez have been sidelined due to injuries just before the Nations League quarter-final.

As the defending champions, Spain is set to face the Netherlands in a two-legged tie, starting with an away match on Thursday followed by a return game on Sunday. The absence of these players poses significant obstacles for the team.

Casadó sustained a right knee injury during Barcelona's recent victory over Atletico Madrid, and Aleix García from Bayer Leverkusen has been called up as his replacement. Martínez, who also suffers from a knee issue yet managed to finish the same match, will be substituted by Dean Huijsen of Bournemouth.

