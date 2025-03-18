Lionel Messi's Absence Looms Over Argentina's World Cup Qualifiers
Lionel Messi will miss upcoming World Cup qualifiers due to an adductor injury. The 37-year-old, omitted from the Argentine squad, was diagnosed following a recent match with Atlanta United. Argentina, leading in South America, faces Uruguay and Brazil without key players like Paulo Dybala and Giovani Lo Celso.
Lionel Messi, the celebrated Argentine footballer, will be absent from the nation's impending World Cup qualifier matches against Uruguay and Brazil.
The 37-year-old was excluded from coach Lionel Scaloni's 25-man squad due to an adductor injury, confirmed by an MRI following Inter Miami's match against Atlanta United.
Argentina, sitting at the top of South America's standings, will contend with key absences including Paulo Dybala and Giovani Lo Celso as they meet Uruguay and Brazil in crucial fixtures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
