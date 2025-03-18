Sri Lanka and New Zealand Women Share Series After Rain Washes Out Decider

After suffering a 2-0 defeat in the ODI series, Sri Lanka Women (SLW) staged a remarkable comeback in the T20I matches, leveling the series 1-1 against New Zealand Women (NZW). However, the third and decisive T20I encounter on March 18 ended in a washout due to heavy rainfall, according to ESPNcricinfo. Sri Lanka opted to bowl first after winning the delayed toss. New Zealand started robustly, amassing 42 runs in the powerplay without the loss of any wickets, with Suzie Bates leading the charge.

Despite further delays reducing the match to 15 overs per side, Sri Lanka's bowlers capitalized on the interruptions, taking crucial wickets soon after play resumed. Following the powerplay, they managed to drive New Zealand down from 60 for no loss to 75 for three. Chamari Athapaththu claimed a vital wicket, dismissing Bates. Unfortunately, rain intervened once more with New Zealand at 101/3 in 14.1 overs, causing the match to end prematurely. Georgia Plimmer was the top scorer, contributing 46 runs off 37 balls, followed by Bates with 31 off 28. Athapaththu emerged as the standout bowler for Sri Lanka, conceding just 19 runs in her three overs and securing one wicket.

Chamari Athapaththu's exceptional all-round display in the series earned her the player of the series accolade, marking a significant achievement for the Sri Lanka Women's team. The washout means both teams share the series honors. The squads for both teams included notable players: Sri Lanka Women were led by Chamari Athapaththu, while Suzie Bates captained the New Zealand Women.

(With inputs from agencies.)