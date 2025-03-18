Left Menu

Thuram's Ankle Injury Sidelines Him from Croatia Showdown

Marcus Thuram, a forward for France, will miss the Nations League quarter-final against Croatia due to an ankle injury. The injury has plagued him for a month, as revealed after Inter Milan's win over Feyenoord. The matches are scheduled for March in Split and at Stade de France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 14:56 IST
France's national football squad faces a setback as forward Marcus Thuram is ruled out of the upcoming Nations League quarter-final against Croatia due to an ankle injury. The injury, which Thuram has reportedly been battling for a month, was confirmed by the French Football Federation on Monday.

Despite being named in Didier Deschamp's 24-man squad, Thuram, who plays for Inter Milan, disclosed his struggle after the club's triumph over Feyenoord in the Champions League last 16. This unfortunate development means Thuram will miss critical matches in Split and Paris.

The first leg of the quarter-final is set for Thursday in the Croatian city of Split, followed by a return match at the iconic Stade de France on March 23. The absence of Thuram is a significant blow to the French line-up, who will look to adjust their strategy accordingly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

