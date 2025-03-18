Left Menu

AB de Villiers Highlights Kohli's Role in RCB's Powerful Lineup

AB de Villiers advises Virat Kohli to focus on smart cricket to harness RCB's firepower, suggesting new additions like Phil Salt will relieve some pressure. Despite past strike rate concerns, de Villiers assures Kohli's instinctive play will guide him, as RCB faces a challenging schedule with new captain Rajat Patidar.

AB de Villiers, the legendary South African batsman, has advised Virat Kohli to maintain his smart cricket style, tapping into Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) immense firepower this season. With new additions like Phil Salt, Kohli can play more freely, de Villiers suggested.

While Kohli's strike rate has been a talking point, the presence of attacking players such as Salt and Livingstone could ease his burden. De Villiers emphasized that Kohli, known for his instinctive play, must avoid batting collapses and lead the lineup under RCB's new captain, Rajat Patidar.

Facing a tricky schedule, RCB's new leadership must navigate frequent changes in venues. Despite schedule challenges, de Villiers is confident in RCB's balanced squad, though he highlights a need for an X-factor spinner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

