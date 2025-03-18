Teeing Off a Revolution: Mixed Golf Format Grip in India

In a pioneering move, the Kapil Dev Grant Thornton Invitational aims to reshape Indian golf by presenting an innovative mixed-gender competition at this prestigious event. Scheduled to unfold at Bengaluru's Prestige Golfshire from April 23-26, top male and female golfers will compete together for the first time.

The event, co-sanctioned by the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) and the Women's Golf Association of India, seeks to bring T20 cricket's excitement to golf. PGTI President Kapil Dev expressed ambitions to attract more spectators and sponsors, highlighting the need for new experiences for golfers in India.

The unique format involves a 54-hole championship and Pro-Am rounds, blending competition and teamwork. With increasing anticipation, defending champion Karan Pratap Singh aims to regain form, while Tvesa Malik expresses enthusiasm over this inclusive competitive opportunity.

