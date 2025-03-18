Shreyas Iyer Aims for Historic Punjab Kings IPL Triumph

Shreyas Iyer, the newly appointed captain of Punjab Kings, has set his sights on leading the team to their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) championship. Iyer, who previously guided Kolkata Knight Riders to a triumphant season, expressed his enthusiasm in an interview with Jio Hotstar.

Delighted to join Punjab Kings, Iyer articulated his unwavering goal to lift the IPL trophy for the franchise, a feat he believes will mark a historic moment for the team and its fans. He's eager to gift the supporters with a reason to celebrate, envisioning a grand Punjabi festivity if they succeed.

Reflecting on his cricket journey, Iyer also reminisced about his initial days, emphasizing the charm of regional language commentary and cricket slang that adds vibrancy to the sport. He noted the unique jargons used across various regions, which enrich the cricketing experience.

