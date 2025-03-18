Left Menu

Dan Burn's Meteoric Rise: From Local Hero to National Star

Dan Burn, after leading Newcastle to a historic victory, caught the attention of the new England coach, Thomas Tuchel, and aims for the 2026 World Cup. Despite his unorthodox career path, he's quickly earned his place on the national team, showcasing resilience and determination.

Dan Burn's star continues to rise after a momentous week that saw him help Newcastle break a 70-year domestic trophy drought and earn a call-up to the England national team, led by new coach Thomas Tuchel.

After scoring the opening goal in Newcastle's remarkable win over Liverpool in the English League Cup final, Burn shifted focus swiftly to international ambitions, joining England's training camp the next day. The 32-year-old, a Newcastle fan hailing from Blyth, has approached his evolving career with an admirable resilience.

Having journeyed through the lower leagues with teams like Darlington and Wigan, before securing his Premier League comeback with Brighton, Burn embodies perseverance. His inclusion in England's squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers highlights his steadfast determination to seize new opportunities.

