In an audacious theft that captivated the art world, a British man has been convicted for stealing an 18-carat golden toilet, an artwork by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, from Winston Churchill's birthplace.

The theft, executed by a group of five men using stolen vehicles, took place in September 2019 at Blenheim Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The perpetrators broke in, removed the golden toilet titled 'America,' and fled within minutes.

Despite no recovery of the gold, the prosecution claims the trial disrupted a larger crime network. The conviction has marked a significant win for law enforcement in the fight against elaborate art heists.

