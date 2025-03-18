The Great Golden Toilet Heist: A Tale of Audacity and Art
A British man was convicted for stealing an 18-carat golden toilet artwork at Winston Churchill's birthplace. The theft, involving multiple conspirators, took place in 2019. Despite no gold recovery, the prosecution believes the case helped disrupt a larger criminal network.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In an audacious theft that captivated the art world, a British man has been convicted for stealing an 18-carat golden toilet, an artwork by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, from Winston Churchill's birthplace.
The theft, executed by a group of five men using stolen vehicles, took place in September 2019 at Blenheim Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The perpetrators broke in, removed the golden toilet titled 'America,' and fled within minutes.
Despite no recovery of the gold, the prosecution claims the trial disrupted a larger crime network. The conviction has marked a significant win for law enforcement in the fight against elaborate art heists.
