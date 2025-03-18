Sports Highlights: Bucks in Playoff Chase and Rugby Showdown

The Milwaukee Bucks are set to enhance their playoff positioning with a five-game road trip starting against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco. Currently tied for fourth place in the Eastern Conference with the Indiana Pacers, the Bucks aim to secure home-court advantage for the playoffs.

In rugby, the United States will face England in July to boost the sport's popularity ahead of hosting future World Cups. USA Rugby has lined up a series of high-profile fixtures, culminating in a July double-header in Washington D.C. between the U.S. and England, along with a women's match against Fiji.

In the bowling and baseball sectors, Dodgers' Mookie Betts acquires a World Bowling League franchise as Shohei Ohtani shines for the Dodgers in a historical Opening Day win over the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo. In tennis, the PTPA files a lawsuit against governing bodies over player welfare and anti-competitive practices.

