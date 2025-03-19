Hockey Frenzy: National Women's League Heats Up in Ranchi

The final phase of the National Women's Hockey League 2024-2025 has kicked off in Ranchi with a series of gripping matches. Hockey Haryana, Hockey Association of Odisha, and Hockey Madhya Pradesh emerged victorious, continuing their strong performances from earlier phases, as reported by a press release from Hockey India.

In their Pool A fixture, Hockey Haryana delivered a commanding 7-1 victory over Manipur Hockey. Saavi and Kirti each found the net twice, supported by goals from teammates Khasa Shashi, Supriya, and Kirti. Deena Devi Naoram scored Manipur's lone goal in the second minute, unable to shift the game's momentum.

The Hockey Association of Odisha claimed a tightly contested 1-0 win against Hockey Bengal, with Dipika Barwa sealing the win early in the game. Meanwhile, Hockey Madhya Pradesh secured a 2-0 triumph over Hockey Maharashtra, courtesy of goals by Bhumiksha Sahu and Captain Soniya Kumre in the first and final quarters, respectively. The tournament continues in a round-robin format, with teams aspiring to clinch the championship by topping the points table.

