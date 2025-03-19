Left Menu

Hockey Frenzy: National Women's League Heats Up in Ranchi

The final phase of the 2024-2025 National Women's Hockey League starts in Ranchi. Dominating wins by Hockey Haryana, Hockey Association of Odisha, and Hockey Madhya Pradesh mark the event's opening matches. The league is underway with eight teams in a competitive single pool format fighting for the championship title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 11:03 IST
Hockey Frenzy: National Women's League Heats Up in Ranchi
Players in action during National Women's Hockey League clash (Photo: HI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The final phase of the National Women's Hockey League 2024-2025 has kicked off in Ranchi with a series of gripping matches. Hockey Haryana, Hockey Association of Odisha, and Hockey Madhya Pradesh emerged victorious, continuing their strong performances from earlier phases, as reported by a press release from Hockey India.

In their Pool A fixture, Hockey Haryana delivered a commanding 7-1 victory over Manipur Hockey. Saavi and Kirti each found the net twice, supported by goals from teammates Khasa Shashi, Supriya, and Kirti. Deena Devi Naoram scored Manipur's lone goal in the second minute, unable to shift the game's momentum.

The Hockey Association of Odisha claimed a tightly contested 1-0 win against Hockey Bengal, with Dipika Barwa sealing the win early in the game. Meanwhile, Hockey Madhya Pradesh secured a 2-0 triumph over Hockey Maharashtra, courtesy of goals by Bhumiksha Sahu and Captain Soniya Kumre in the first and final quarters, respectively. The tournament continues in a round-robin format, with teams aspiring to clinch the championship by topping the points table.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025