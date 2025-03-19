Tennis Revolution: Players Demand Change via Lawsuit

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has hailed the lawsuit filed by the Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA) against tennis's governing bodies as a historic turning point for the sport. The PTPA's legal action targets the men's and women's tours, alongside the International Tennis Federation and Tennis Integrity Agency, accusing them of anti-competitive practices and undermining player welfare.

A Wimbledon finalist and one of 12 players named as plaintiffs, Kyrgios insists the group is committed to reform for the future of tennis. 'This is a critical moment for our sport,' he stated, expressing dissatisfaction with the current tennis structures.

The PTPA, established by Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil in 2020, aims to advocate for players, claiming overwhelming support despite resistance from the ATP and WTA. Kyrgios emphasizes the lack of an official players' association, advocating for transparency and equitable earnings for tennis athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)