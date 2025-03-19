Left Menu

Venkatesh Iyer Preps for KKR Vice-Captaincy and Launches Skincare Brand 'Rushr'

Venkatesh Iyer, vice-captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, is thrilled to be playing under Ajinkya Rahane's leadership for the IPL season. Iyer also unveils his skincare and supplement brand, Rushr, designed for athletes. Focused on fitness and grooming, he is set to bolster KKR's campaign both on and off the field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 18:24 IST
Venkatesh Iyer Preps for KKR Vice-Captaincy and Launches Skincare Brand 'Rushr'
Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer (Photo: Instagram/@kkriders). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Kolkata Knight Riders prepare for the upcoming Indian Premier League season, vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer is eager to play under the new leadership of Ajinkya Rahane. With Shreyas Iyer's move to Punjab Kings, Rahane now assumes the leadership role, a transition praised by Venkatesh.

"Ajinkya has been an exemplary leader so far," Iyer shared in an interview with ANI, emphasizing Rahane's ability to connect with the team. Described as composed and experienced, Rahane's leadership is expected to provide a stellar learning experience for Iyer, who is stepping up as vice-captain.

In his personal ventures, Iyer has launched Rushr, a skincare and supplement brand targeted towards athletes. The initiative aims at providing fitness and grooming solutions, reflecting Iyer's commitment to performance both on and off the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025