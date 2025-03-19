Venkatesh Iyer Preps for KKR Vice-Captaincy and Launches Skincare Brand 'Rushr'

As the Kolkata Knight Riders prepare for the upcoming Indian Premier League season, vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer is eager to play under the new leadership of Ajinkya Rahane. With Shreyas Iyer's move to Punjab Kings, Rahane now assumes the leadership role, a transition praised by Venkatesh.

"Ajinkya has been an exemplary leader so far," Iyer shared in an interview with ANI, emphasizing Rahane's ability to connect with the team. Described as composed and experienced, Rahane's leadership is expected to provide a stellar learning experience for Iyer, who is stepping up as vice-captain.

In his personal ventures, Iyer has launched Rushr, a skincare and supplement brand targeted towards athletes. The initiative aims at providing fitness and grooming solutions, reflecting Iyer's commitment to performance both on and off the field.

