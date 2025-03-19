Left Menu

Scottie Scheffler's Nostalgic Champions Dinner Menu Unveiled

Scottie Scheffler revealed his menu for the upcoming Champions Dinner at the Masters, combining nostalgic dishes with personal favorites. Scheffler's selection includes "Papa Scheff's Meatball & Ravioli Bites" and Texas-Style Chili. The traditional dinner allows the previous year's winner to choose the menu, continuing a tradition dating back to 1952.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 22:40 IST
Scottie Scheffler's Nostalgic Champions Dinner Menu Unveiled
Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler has unveiled his nostalgic menu for the upcoming Champions Dinner, preceding next month's Masters. Drawing on personal favorites, his selection is a combination of cherished dishes and new touches.

Scheffler, speaking in a virtual press conference, emphasized incorporating dishes with personal significance, including "Papa Scheff's Meatball & Ravioli Bites" to honor his childhood favorite meal. His Texas-Style Chili will follow a recipe by his longtime coach.

The tradition of the Masters Champions Dinner, starting in 1952, sees preceding champions choose the menu. Scheffler aims to impress as he attempts to defend his title, which he won by four-shots in 2024, part of a landmark season winning seven PGA Tour titles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025