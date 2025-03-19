Scottie Scheffler's Nostalgic Champions Dinner Menu Unveiled
Scottie Scheffler revealed his menu for the upcoming Champions Dinner at the Masters, combining nostalgic dishes with personal favorites. Scheffler's selection includes "Papa Scheff's Meatball & Ravioli Bites" and Texas-Style Chili. The traditional dinner allows the previous year's winner to choose the menu, continuing a tradition dating back to 1952.
Scottie Scheffler has unveiled his nostalgic menu for the upcoming Champions Dinner, preceding next month's Masters. Drawing on personal favorites, his selection is a combination of cherished dishes and new touches.
Scheffler, speaking in a virtual press conference, emphasized incorporating dishes with personal significance, including "Papa Scheff's Meatball & Ravioli Bites" to honor his childhood favorite meal. His Texas-Style Chili will follow a recipe by his longtime coach.
The tradition of the Masters Champions Dinner, starting in 1952, sees preceding champions choose the menu. Scheffler aims to impress as he attempts to defend his title, which he won by four-shots in 2024, part of a landmark season winning seven PGA Tour titles.
