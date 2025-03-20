Left Menu

Sophie Devine Eyes ODI World Cup 2025 Amid Retirement Reflections

New Zealand cricketer Sophie Devine is setting her sights on the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 after leading the nation's T20 World Cup win. While considering retirement, the upcoming tournament motivates her continuation. Devine will return to the team for the T20I series against Australia in Auckland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 09:59 IST
Sophie Devine Eyes ODI World Cup 2025 Amid Retirement Reflections
Sophie Devine. (Photo: ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine has set her sights on the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, following her successful captaincy in the T20 World Cup last year. Despite her recent hiatus, where she considered retirement, Devine is ready to return to international cricket for the T20I series against Australia starting Friday in Auckland.

The 35-year-old veteran, who last represented the White Ferns in an ODI against Australia in December, confessed to contemplating retirement during her break. 'To be completely honest, it was on my mind,' she acknowledged. 'Unfortunately, I'm not getting any younger, but I'm focused on enjoying each day with the White Ferns.'

Devine's decision to extend her career was influenced by the forthcoming ODI World Cup in India, where New Zealand aims to hold both the T20 and ODI titles simultaneously. 'The World Cup is a huge factor. I feel I have more to contribute in the black shirt,' she stated, emphasizing her rekindled passion and readiness to compete again as New Zealand prepares for the series against Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025