Sophie Devine Eyes ODI World Cup 2025 Amid Retirement Reflections

New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine has set her sights on the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, following her successful captaincy in the T20 World Cup last year. Despite her recent hiatus, where she considered retirement, Devine is ready to return to international cricket for the T20I series against Australia starting Friday in Auckland.

The 35-year-old veteran, who last represented the White Ferns in an ODI against Australia in December, confessed to contemplating retirement during her break. 'To be completely honest, it was on my mind,' she acknowledged. 'Unfortunately, I'm not getting any younger, but I'm focused on enjoying each day with the White Ferns.'

Devine's decision to extend her career was influenced by the forthcoming ODI World Cup in India, where New Zealand aims to hold both the T20 and ODI titles simultaneously. 'The World Cup is a huge factor. I feel I have more to contribute in the black shirt,' she stated, emphasizing her rekindled passion and readiness to compete again as New Zealand prepares for the series against Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)