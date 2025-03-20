Para Athletes Shine at Khelo India Para Games

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya officially opened the second edition of the Khelo India Para Games, commending the country's para-athletes for their unyielding spirit and dedication despite facing numerous challenges.

The event will see participation from over 1300 athletes vying for top positions until March 27. Prominent athletes include Paris Paralympics gold-medallist archer Harvinder Singh, club thrower Dharambir, and Khel Ratna-winning high jumper Praveen Kumar. Mandaviya underscored Khelo India's role in showcasing talent, stating that the platform is driving belief and confidence within the nation.

Reflecting on India's remarkable achievement of 29 medals at the Paris Paralympics, including seven golds, Mandaviya emphasized the resilience of the athletes. The games were inaugurated with a ceremonial torch handover involving notable para-athletes such as sprinter Simran Sharma and shuttler Nitesh Kumar. The presence of Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar further highlighted the event's significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)