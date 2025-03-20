Left Menu

Lazio and Maccabi Clubs Team Up Against Discrimination

Italian Serie A club Lazio has partnered with Israeli clubs Maccabi Haifa and Maccabi Tel Aviv to combat discrimination in football. This collaboration aims at promoting integration and inclusion, addressing ongoing issues of racism in stadiums. A Memorandum will solidify plans for technical synergies and awareness campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 20-03-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 17:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian Serie A club Lazio has formed a groundbreaking partnership with Israel's Maccabi Haifa and Maccabi Tel Aviv to tackle discrimination in football. The initiative focuses on fostering social inclusion through mutual cooperation.

This collaboration, announced after a meeting in Israel, signifies a unified stance against racism and aims to develop synergies in the sport while promoting integration and social inclusion. The clubs are dedicated to raising awareness and combating all forms of discrimination.

Racism and anti-Semitism continue to plague Italian stadiums, with fans often displaying offensive behavior. Lazio, alongside AS Roma, faces challenges in curbing such actions. Lazio's chairman, Claudio Lotito, is committed to this fight, planning an awareness campaign and cultural exchange to eradicate hatred from the stands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

