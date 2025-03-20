Left Menu

Angela Stanford Takes Helm for the 2026 Solheim Cup

Angela Stanford, a seven-time LPGA Tour winner, has been appointed as the U.S. captain for the 2026 Solheim Cup in the Netherlands. Known for her leadership, Stanford has participated in six Solheim Cups and has been an assistant three times. She aims to lead the team to success.

Seven-time LPGA Tour champion Angela Stanford has been selected as the United States captain for the 2026 Solheim Cup, to be held in the Netherlands, according to a recent LPGA announcement. Stanford, experienced in the prestigious women's team event, has participated in six Solheim Cups and served as an assistant three times, most recently aiding captain Stacy Lewis in 2024.

Expressing her excitement, Stanford, 47, highlighted the honor of representing her country. "I've always believed that I represent more than myself on the LPGA Tour, and there is no greater honor than representing your country," she stated in a press release. Stanford retired in 2024 following a successful 23-year career, which included a major victory at the 2018 Amundi Evian Championship.

Interim LPGA Commissioner Liz Moore praised Stanford's leadership qualities, stating that her experience makes her an ideal leader for the U.S. team. The upcoming Solheim Cup will take place at Bernardus Golf from September 11-13, 2026, with Anna Nordqvist leading the European team.

