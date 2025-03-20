Hamilton Addresses Media Overreaction to Ferrari Radio Exchanges

Lewis Hamilton has dismissed media speculation regarding supposed friction between him and his new Ferrari race engineer, Riccardo Adami, following some terse radio communications during the Australian Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion, who transitioned from Mercedes to Ferrari this season, addressed the issue ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix, emphasizing that the media's interpretation was exaggerated. He clarified that his remarks to Adami were polite, reflecting his focus during challenging race conditions.

Hamilton also touched upon his transition from a long-term partnership with Mercedes' engineer Peter Bonnington to working with Adami at Ferrari, asserting that no real conflict exists between them.

