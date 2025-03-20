Hamilton Addresses Media Overreaction to Ferrari Radio Exchanges
Lewis Hamilton downplays media speculation about friction with Ferrari engineer Riccardo Adami. The seven-time world champion clarified that there are no issues, despite terse radio exchanges during the Australian Grand Prix. Hamilton emphasized his need for focus and adapting to a new team environment.
- Country:
- China
Lewis Hamilton has dismissed media speculation regarding supposed friction between him and his new Ferrari race engineer, Riccardo Adami, following some terse radio communications during the Australian Grand Prix.
The seven-time world champion, who transitioned from Mercedes to Ferrari this season, addressed the issue ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix, emphasizing that the media's interpretation was exaggerated. He clarified that his remarks to Adami were polite, reflecting his focus during challenging race conditions.
Hamilton also touched upon his transition from a long-term partnership with Mercedes' engineer Peter Bonnington to working with Adami at Ferrari, asserting that no real conflict exists between them.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mercedes joins hands with DPIIT to support startups
DPIIT and Mercedes-Benz India sign MoU to boost manufacturing, road safety, and sustainability
YesMadam Salon Rolls Out VIP Rides for Women’s Day - Arrive at the Salon in a Mercedes!
DPIIT and Mercedes-Benz India Sign MoU to Boost Manufacturing, Sustainability, and Innovation
The Rising Stars of Formula 1: Youth Takes the Wheel in 2025