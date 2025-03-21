South Korea's Struggle: A World Cup Qualification Drama

South Korea's football team, led by manager Hong Myung-bo, came under scrutiny after being held to a 1-1 draw by Oman during a World Cup qualifying match in Goyang. This disappointing performance follows another draw against Palestine, leaving fans and commentators questioning the team's form.

Striker Hwang Hee-chan secured an early lead, but Oman struck back late in the game, courtesy of Ali Al-Busaidi. Key injuries plagued the Korean side, with Paris St-Germain's Lee Kang-in leaving the pitch due to an ankle injury, while Bayern Munich's Kim Min-jae was sidelined by Achilles tendinitis.

South Korea remains atop Group B despite their struggles, but the pressure mounts as they prepare to face Jordan in Suwon. Captain Son Heung-min emphasized the importance of learning from the match, aiming to solidify their position in the standings moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)