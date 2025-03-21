Left Menu

South Korea's Struggle: A World Cup Qualification Drama

South Korea's football team, managed by Hong Myung-bo, delivered a lackluster performance in a 1-1 draw against Oman during World Cup qualifying. Key players faced injuries, leading to unexpected lineup changes. Despite remaining top of Group B, the team is under pressure to improve in upcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 13:30 IST
South Korea's Struggle: A World Cup Qualification Drama

South Korea's football team, led by manager Hong Myung-bo, came under scrutiny after being held to a 1-1 draw by Oman during a World Cup qualifying match in Goyang. This disappointing performance follows another draw against Palestine, leaving fans and commentators questioning the team's form.

Striker Hwang Hee-chan secured an early lead, but Oman struck back late in the game, courtesy of Ali Al-Busaidi. Key injuries plagued the Korean side, with Paris St-Germain's Lee Kang-in leaving the pitch due to an ankle injury, while Bayern Munich's Kim Min-jae was sidelined by Achilles tendinitis.

South Korea remains atop Group B despite their struggles, but the pressure mounts as they prepare to face Jordan in Suwon. Captain Son Heung-min emphasized the importance of learning from the match, aiming to solidify their position in the standings moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025