Chris Wood's Hat-Trick Propels New Zealand Closer to World Cup

Chris Wood netted a hat-trick, lifting New Zealand to a 7-0 triumph against Fiji. The All Whites are set to face New Caledonia in the Oceania qualifying final for a World Cup berth. Wood's stellar performance brings New Zealand near to their first World Cup since 2010.

Updated: 21-03-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 14:29 IST
In an outstanding athletic feat, Chris Wood secured a hat-trick of goals to lead New Zealand to a commanding 7-0 victory over Fiji on Friday, edging the All Whites closer to a World Cup spot.

New Zealand will now clash with New Caledonia in the Oceania qualifying final on Monday in Auckland, after New Caledonia bested Tahiti 3-0 at Wellington Regional Stadium. Missing out on the previous three World Cups due to playoff losses, New Zealand only needs to triumph over New Caledonia to secure their place at the tournament — a first since 2010.

With Wood's exceptional form and New Caledonia's team consisting largely of amateur players, New Zealand is in a strong position. However, Wood stresses the need for readiness against a potential challenge from New Caledonia, whom they have beaten before. Coach Johann Sidaner shared his joy for New Caledonia's effort and the display by veteran forward Georges Gope-Fenepej in their journey.

