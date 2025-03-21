Indian Athletes Face Doping Bans Amid Rising Concerns

Indian long-distance runners Pradhan Kirulkar and Vivek More have faced respective bans of three and five years, imposed by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), after testing positive for banned substances. The in-competition tests were conducted during the Pune Half Marathon on December 15, 2024, adding to a concerning trend of doping cases involving Indian athletes.

Additionally, Archana Jadhav tested positive for a banned substance from a urine sample collected during the same event. The AIU has consequently banned her for four years.

Kirulkar's urine sample, collected when he won the Pune Half Marathon with a time of 1:04:22, was found to contain Meldonium at the National Dope Testing Laboratory in New Delhi. His ban period was initially four years, but was reduced by one year due to his early admission of the doping offence.

The 24-year-old More tested positive for Mephentermine, Meldonium, and dEPO. Originally set for a six-year ban, it was reduced by one year due to his admission of guilt. Jadhav's test revealed Oxandrolone, a banned synthetic anabolic steroid. Her ban effectively started on January 7, with provisional suspension already in place.

