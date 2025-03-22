West Indies to Review Safety Protocols Post Harassment Allegations

The West Indies Players' Association (WIPA) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) have announced a comprehensive review of safety protocols following allegations of sexual harassment during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2020. The review aims to ensure robust player protection measures are in place.

As part of the ongoing efforts to support player welfare, WIPA and CWI introduced measures such as new safety protocols for women's tours in 2021 and single-room accommodations for the senior women's team on international tours starting in 2023. The creation of the CWI Women's Cricket Transformation Committee was also highlighted as a step toward enhancing women's cricket development.

In alignment with UNICEF's Child Protection Policy, both organizations have mandated that minors are not housed in rooms with adults and have confirmed that mandatory training for officials to uphold player welfare standards will continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)