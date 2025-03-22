Left Menu

West Indies to Review Safety Protocols Post Harassment Allegations

The West Indies Players' Association and Cricket West Indies plan to review safety protocols after sexual harassment allegations during the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup. The review aims to ensure robust player protection measures, reflecting the commitment to player welfare, including accommodations and adherence to UNICEF's Child Protection Policy.

Updated: 22-03-2025 04:14 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 04:14 IST
West Indies to Review Safety Protocols Post Harassment Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The West Indies Players' Association (WIPA) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) have announced a comprehensive review of safety protocols following allegations of sexual harassment during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2020. The review aims to ensure robust player protection measures are in place.

As part of the ongoing efforts to support player welfare, WIPA and CWI introduced measures such as new safety protocols for women's tours in 2021 and single-room accommodations for the senior women's team on international tours starting in 2023. The creation of the CWI Women's Cricket Transformation Committee was also highlighted as a step toward enhancing women's cricket development.

In alignment with UNICEF's Child Protection Policy, both organizations have mandated that minors are not housed in rooms with adults and have confirmed that mandatory training for officials to uphold player welfare standards will continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

