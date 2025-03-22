Lewis Hamilton Secures Ferrari's First Sprint Win at Chinese Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton clinched his first victory for Ferrari in Saturday's Chinese Grand Prix sprint, dispelling doubts with an unyielding lead from start to finish in just his second race with the Italian Formula One team.

The seven-time world champion, starting from an unexpected pole position, showcased exceptional tire management skills to cross the finish line 6.889 seconds ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen securing third place. This marked the first sprint victory for both Hamilton and Ferrari since the format's introduction in 2021.

Hamilton's sterling performance was a remarkable answer to his critics who questioned his challenging transition from Mercedes. The victory was witnessed by his father, Anthony, from the Ferrari garage, highlighting a day of triumph for the British driver.

