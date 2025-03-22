Piastri's Hairpin Glory: Historic Pole at Chinese Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri clinched his maiden Formula One pole position at the Chinese Grand Prix, stunning the field with a record-breaking lap at the Shanghai circuit. The Australian driver crafted the 'hairpin of his life' to achieve this feat, marking a pivotal moment in his racing career.

The 23-year-old, who shares Chinese heritage, executed a near-flawless lap with a record time of one minute 30.641 seconds, securing his place in history as the first Australian to win pole since Daniel Ricciardo in 2018. Piastri expressed satisfaction, highlighting the importance of this confidence boost.

Despite tough competition, Piastri leads his team into the race with momentum, aiming to overcome past challenges and build on his promising season. With multiple victories already, he reflects a blend of ambition and national pride as he challenges for further success on the global stage.

