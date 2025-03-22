Nagelsmann's Quest: Germany Aims for Redemption Against Italy

As Germany prepares to face Italy in Dortmund on Sunday, coach Julian Nagelsmann stresses the importance of creating new history by securing a win to advance to the Nations League semi-finals. The match holds special significance as it revives memories of Germany's notorious World Cup semi-final defeat to Italy in 2006.

With a 2-1 advantage from the first leg, Nagelsmann is focused on ensuring victory rather than merely preserving the lead. He emphasizes the present rather than dwelling on past defeats, expressing confidence in his team's readiness and tactics for the game.

Forward Jonathan Burkardt remains doubtful due to illness, and tactical changes are anticipated though undisclosed. Tim Kleindienst replaced Burkardt in the previous match, quickly making an impact, a strategy that may inform Sunday's lineup changes.

