Left Menu

Nagelsmann's Quest: Germany Aims for Redemption Against Italy

Germany's coach Julian Nagelsmann aims to overcome Italy in Dortmund and advance to the Nations League semi-finals. Despite a 2-1 advantage, Nagelsmann emphasizes the need for victory and writing new history, distancing from the 2006 World Cup loss. Tactical changes are expected, though not disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 22:58 IST
Nagelsmann's Quest: Germany Aims for Redemption Against Italy

As Germany prepares to face Italy in Dortmund on Sunday, coach Julian Nagelsmann stresses the importance of creating new history by securing a win to advance to the Nations League semi-finals. The match holds special significance as it revives memories of Germany's notorious World Cup semi-final defeat to Italy in 2006.

With a 2-1 advantage from the first leg, Nagelsmann is focused on ensuring victory rather than merely preserving the lead. He emphasizes the present rather than dwelling on past defeats, expressing confidence in his team's readiness and tactics for the game.

Forward Jonathan Burkardt remains doubtful due to illness, and tactical changes are anticipated though undisclosed. Tim Kleindienst replaced Burkardt in the previous match, quickly making an impact, a strategy that may inform Sunday's lineup changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025