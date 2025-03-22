End of an Era: Heather Knight Steps Down as England's Women's Cricket Captain

Left Menu

Heather Knight is resigning from her role as captain of the England women's cricket team. After leading the team for nine years, she steps down following disappointing performances in recent tournaments. Knight will still be available for selection as her successor is sought.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-03-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 23:27 IST
Heather Knight has announced her resignation as captain of the England women's cricket team, marking the end of a nine-year tenure. This decision comes in the wake of poor performances, including an early exit from last year's T20 World Cup and a significant loss in the Ashes series against Australia.

Knight expressed immense pride in her role, stating, "Captaining my country for the last nine years has been the biggest honor of my life." Despite stepping down, Knight remains available for team selection, as confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Over her captaincy, Knight led England to notable victories, including a World Cup win in 2017. Clare Connor of the ECB praised her leadership and credited her with increasing the popularity of women's cricket. A successor will be appointed soon to continue England's pursuit of cricketing excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

