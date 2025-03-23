Rugby Legend 'Grizz' Wyllie's Lasting Legacy

Former All Blacks coach Alex 'Grizz' Wyllie has passed away at the age of 80, as confirmed by New Zealand Rugby (NZR). Wyllie, a central figure in rugby, coached the New Zealand team through 64 tests from 1988 to 1991, earning 58 victories, with just four defeats and one draw.

NZR Chief Executive Mark Robinson paid tribute, stating, 'Grizz Wyllie was a true giant of our game – not just in the way he played, but in the way he led and inspired those around him.' Wyllie led the All Blacks as a joint head coach during the 1991 Rugby World Cup, a tournament where his team reached the semi-finals.

Having represented New Zealand as a player 11 times, Wyllie also held a deep connection with Canterbury Rugby, both as a longstanding player and as a coach. His legacy extends to his leadership of Argentina to the 1999 World Cup quarter-finals. Canterbury Rugby Union chair Mike Lay expressed the profound impact Wyllie had on their community, describing him as a figure who set standards and left an enduring mark on the sport.

