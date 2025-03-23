Left Menu

High-Profile Disqualifications Shake Up Chinese Grand Prix Results

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were disqualified from the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix due to car weight and skid wear issues. Their disqualification reshuffled the results, benefitting other drivers like Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman. The incidents highlight the importance of strict compliance with car specifications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 17:22 IST
In an unexpected twist at the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix, top competitors Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton faced disqualifications following post-race inspections, drastically altering the race outcomes.

The Ferrari and Mercedes drivers, who finished fifth and sixth respectively on the track in Shanghai, were penalized for their cars failing to meet crucial specifications. Leclerc's car did not meet the weight requirement, while Hamilton's car was found to have excessive skid wear, breaching regulations.

The disqualifications allowed drivers like Esteban Ocon and rookie Oliver Bearman to gain positions. The reshuffled results serve as a stark reminder of the strict technical compliance required in Formula One racing.

