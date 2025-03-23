Left Menu

Ishan Kishan's Century Propels SRH to Dominant Start in IPL Clash

Ishan Kishan's explosive century on debut, alongside Travis Head's aggressive half-century, led Sunrisers Hyderabad to a staggering 286/6 against Rajasthan Royals. Despite Tushar Deshpande's strong bowling for RR, Jofra Archer delivered the most expensive spell in IPL history, marking a rough start for the Royals.

In an exciting IPL opener at Uppal Stadium, Ishan Kishan made a stunning debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), scoring an unbeaten 106, as SRH posted 286/6 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday. Kishan's hundred, coupled with Travis Head's blazing 67, set the innings alight, causing trouble for the opposition.

Head and Abhishek Sharma, nicknamed "Travishek," put 45 runs together, providing a solid base after choosing to bat first. Head was unstoppable, hitting nine fours and three sixes, and paired with Kishan for an 85-run stand before being dismissed by a finely judged catch from Shimron Hetmyer.

Despite Tushar Deshpande picking three crucial wickets, RR's bowlers, especially Jofra Archer, struggled to contain SRH's aggressive batting display. Archer bowled the most expensive four-over spell in IPL history, giving away 76 runs, as SRH aggressively advanced throughout their innings.

